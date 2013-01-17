The 19th annual Taste of Tribeca event is still months away, but organizers and participants gathered on Tuesday morning at Edward’s restaurant, at 136 W. Broadway, for an open house to begin preparing for this year’s bash. The event, which was founded by parents of children in Tribeca’s two public schools (P.S. 150 and P.S. 234) as a fundraiser for the schools’ arts and enrichment programs, brings together dozens of local restaurateurs for a full day of food and festivities. This year’s Taste of Tribeca will take place on May 18. Above, from left: Carmen Grau, owner of the Ward III cocktail bar/cafe on Reade St.; Edward Youkilis, owner of Edward’s (and the uncle of new Yankees player Kevin Youkilis); Odine Bonthrone, a coordinator for Taste of Tribeca; and Jimmy Carbone, a board member and former co-chairperson of the event.