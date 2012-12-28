- Home
Giant thanks to Dave, and everyone at Tiny's Giant Sandwich Shop for providing kitchen prep waste and day old bread to gardeners and chicken volunteers who feed these food scraps to the chickens.
The magic garden just got a lot more magical. It's great seeing the hens gently clucking around. So nice.
