Research has found that from the time a person first becomes a Type 2 Diabetic, it takes from 2 – 5 YEARS before they hurt enough to go to the doctor. By that time, much of the damage (especially neuropathy) has become permenent.
Yes, controlling the lifestyle can REVERSE diabetes. MOST of the problems will be greatly lessened, and even go completely away — neuropathy being an exception, as nerves are VERY slow to heal. Otherwise, it takes as long for the body to heal as it did for the body to get sick — 2-5 YEARS, and the neuropathy may NEVER go away.
But this is NOT A CURE for Diabetes. When you feel better, it is because the disease is UNDER CONTROL. But you will ALWAYS have Diabetes, and you MUST always control your lifestyle (eating, execise, and weight habits). If not, the diabetes WILL return.
All forms of diabetes have been treatable since insulin became available in 1921, and type 2 diabetes may be controlled with medications. Insulin and some oral medications can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugars), which can be dangerous if severe. Both types 1 and 2 are chronic conditions that cannot be cured. Pancreas transplants have been tried with limited success in type 1 DM; gastric bypass surgery has been successful in many with morbid obesity and type 2 DM. Gestational diabetes usually resolves after delivery.*:
Catch ya later
http://www.healthmedicinentral.com
I am really lucky to find it. I did know enough about diabetes and really diabetes type 2 was so far to me to learn. However I value this great research. Thank you.
My father was diagnosed about 5-6 years ago with type 2 diabetes but they believe he had it much longer then that. And my mom was just diagnosed today. I am wondering if anyone knows roughly the % chance I would have myself of it? I know diet and exercise have a big role in controling it. But what about preventing it?
Actually if once it has attacks in body then have not any chance to prevent Diabetes and BP. Then we can just control it by maintaining some rules and plan. If you want to prevent those so then you should take a great exercise and food plan from your early life so then it may not be attack you. Thanks
Diabetic is a serious disease, I think we need to aware all people on how to avoid getting this disease.
Totally agreed, In most cases, Type 2 Diabetes is caused by cells that are so clogged with fat that they become unresponsive to insulin.
In both types of diabetes, the tissues are starved because they don’t receive enough glucose, leading to hunger and fatigue. Because the kidneys must excrete the excess glucose in the blood, frequent urination and excessive thirst are early symptoms of diabetes. Treatment for both forms of diabetes aims at keeping blood glucose within normal limits. People with type 1 diabetes must inject themselves with insulin. Those with type 2 diabetes can often control their blood glucose by following a careful diet, exercising regularly and losing excess weight. In more severe cases, oral medications also are needed.
So many people have had success by eliminating grains from their diets.
And here is an interesting thing. Have you ever considered why, despite going on a fast over night, most individuals are not ravenously starving in the morning? Odd that, when we’ve not consumed for about 10 or more hours? By rights we should be proper starving.
I dont believe its reversible with only a diet, you need a complete lifestyle makeover in order to reverse the adult diabetes. I mean ofcourse diet is major part of it, but you need to get off your butt aswell, start jogging/running, go to the gym, ride a bike, active lifestyle is really REALLY big part of reversing the effects of adult diabetes.
So it tends to be a synergistic effect. When we’re eating these lower quality foods, they’re both inflammatory and lower in nutrient density.
I think a good rule of thumb is staying away from anything that is processed period. I've heard of the paleo diet doing wonders for most with diabetes.
You can reverse Deabets type 1 and 2 without surgery.
You can cure diabetes type 1 and 2 , no surgery required
http://reversediabetes1and2.blogspot.ie/
Thanks very much Christopher for cutting through all the promotions and getting the facts out to us. I've heard a lot about Diabetes type 2 but did not quite understand what is was until I read your article. Thanks again.
Nice Article. Hope to see more article from your side under this category. Glad to visiting your website. I would like to thank you for making such a nice website.
To eat healthy actually means to optimize your nutrition for your health and wellness. This consists of eating for a reason other than just to satiate your hunger – or to please your cravings. A good quality diet always includes a variety of food items providing a range of different nutrients the needs, particularly micro nutrients in the form of minerals and vitamins. A balanced diet is crucial in order to provide your body with the nutrients it deserves without depriving it of what it needs to be healthy this in turn also helps in managing type 2 diabetes.
GREAT article! This whole thing is interesting to me.
Thanks for making me aware of things I did not know.
Really appreciate this helpful info.
Go well!
Dear Christopher,
This has to be one of the top posts I've read on diabetes type 2 management. You know your stuff. During our research on diabetes type 2 one thing that seems to crop up again and again is low carb diets. All carbs that do not get used simply metabolise into sugar, so it is a sensible way to go.
Low carb, high fat diets are popular amongst the diabetes community here in the UK as you can still eat well, with no hunger pangs. And lose weight. Just don't eat Carbs or Sugar. Buiscuits are a NO – NO!
Also I found it is helpful to ingest the correct nutrients for blood sugar support. Cinnamon (helps insulin resistance & dulls hunger pangs), Chromium GTF (helps cells and insulin resistance), Zinc, etc…
Great research, great post, thanks.
Kind regards,
Matt O'Gara
The information in your article is well founded. Considering the ADA, it's highly probable that there are more people making money today from diabetes (researchers, fundraisers, Big Pharma, etc.) than are suffering from the disease itself. When such circumstances prevail, any whisper of a "cure" is reflexively, if surreptitiously, suppressed.
Very good post about how people with type 2 diabetes can manage their diets which is very important especially in the case of a disease like diabetes.
Great. Inspiring post. Will help a lot of people to counter type2 diabetes. Restricted diet is probably the easiest thing one can do and the cure lies in that.