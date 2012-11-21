Finally finding a use for all the phone booths sitting idle (apart from their lucrative advertising signage) around New York City, a new initiative called City24/7 is adding “next generation,” publicly accessible, touch-screen information systems to them at 250 locations.

Called “SmartScreens,” the “fully interactive pedestrian billboards” will be used to broadcast neighborhood news, current events and entertainment listings, as well as local deals and specials. Mutiple mobile apps are accessible through the 32-inch, multi-touch LG screens — connecting New Yorkers to “best of” city information by Zagat’s and others.

In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the City24/7 network will initially focus on highlighting volunteering opportunities and projects citywide and revitalization, through increasing neighborhood commerce, investment and tourism. City24/7 is a public/private partnership, providing multiple services to New Yorkers at no cost to the city or to users.

The initial launch of City24/7, in partnership with the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, consists of 10 or more installations in existing payphone booths around Union Square. Over the next several months, the number of installations will increase to up to 250 phone booths throughout the five boroughs.

As these systems are implemented, the platform will be further integrated with mobile applications, safety and security capabilities, city information feeds and location-based advertising.

City24/7 also provides a channel for the city to broadcast vital information, real-time news and transit updates. In addition, the street locations have free WiFi access, and are equipped with near-field communications and Bluetooth.

“We’re excited to help power daily communications to the streets of New York, and to immediately and directly give back to the communities we serve,” said Tom Touchet, president and C.E.O. of City24/7.

The devices are equipped with numerous accessibility features — some developed by City24/7 — such as screen repositioning for wheelchair accessibility, headphone access for the hearing impaired and key-fob access for the vision impaired. They also have multiple language capabilities, including English, Spanish, Russian and Mandarin Chinese.

City24/7’s SmartScreen displays are protected with steel casings, A.T.M.-strength screens and able to withstand extreme weather. They also contain backup batteries to assist if power is disrupted.

Jennifer Falk, executive director of the Union Square Partnership, worked with City24/7 to bring the pilot to neighborhood.

“Union Square is one of the most vibrant, active neighborhoods in the city with countless dining, shopping, entertainment, cultural and nightlife options at any given moment,” Falk said. “The City24/7 technology provides neighborhoods with a tremendous resource to reach the public, and gives visitors everything they need to know, about where they are, in a convenient, user-friendly format.”