John Evans was a wonderfully generous artist. I knew him through the international mail art network and have several of his beautiful collages which he generously sent on on my birthdays off and on over the years. My thoughts are with his family.
Just like Art Nahpro in the previous comment we were lucky enough to be mail art chums with John over many years- since the early 80's infact- and can testimony to the generosity . His mail was always a joy to receive and to get a collage on my birthday was a real treat indeed and they are much treasured. It was great to see him find some measure of success during the last ten years of his life – success that was a long time coming and richly deserved!
A generous and energetic man. A true titan.
Thinking about you one year later, John. http://alexanderhirka.com/other/audio-montage/cia…
I have a paper print of a landscape don.t know where it is did Mr Evans ever paint landscapes?