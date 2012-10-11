- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Actually, there's no known safe level of radon. EPA recommends that all homes be tested and action taken to reduce radon levels at or above 4 pCi/l. Current mitigation techniques can often reduce radon levels to 2 pCi/l.
It's posible that Radon over time may be reduced, remember Depleated Radon turns to lead, but there is also Radium 226/228 and Uranium coming along with the Natural Gas, which depleats into "RADON" and has a 1/2 life of 500/1602 and a million + years. So is the Natural Gas coming into your home RADIATION FREE or LOW, probably not (use common sense and a vary little math). There was also oil misting done starting yrs. and yrs. ago (50 "ah" 75) of used transformer oil (FREE) to help prevent corrotion from the inside, the transformer oil is simallar to that sprayed at TIMES BEACH, which contained PCB's, and Natural Gas burned with your stove is not hot enough (2100 degrees) to destroy the (DIOXIN's) in the oil fumes coming into your home. Do some resurch on the internet about this and at the same time look for an ELECTRIC STOVE ("ASAP"). Any questions E-Mail me at <frikingfrack@live.com> Let alone the Chemicals in our DRINKING WATER that will be creating Unauthorized Chemically Induced Abortions (Miscarages, Stillborns), Developmental & Physical Disabilities, Endocrine Disruptions ("Dr. Theo Colburn") I'm now aware of what Balderdash "IS" !
The true villains (who should be arrested) are Spectra and our politicians for allowing this hazardous pipeline to be allowed into our community. Even with all the over development of luxury condos, who's going to want to live in a toxic environment that jeopardizes our health?
The industry that wants to dilute the radon by mixing it in with other natural gas so that it is "safe" is the same industry that wanted to frack using atomic bombs during the Nixon administration. Several test atomic bomb frack jobs were done, and when testing showed that the natural gas that was produced was highly radioactive, they wanted to use it anyway and just dilute it to make it less radioactive. See Kansas City Star April 25, 2011 article titled "Detonating Nukes in Search of Natural Gas: A Curious Tale in the 70's"
Oh it's really sad news of burning issue about pipeline. But thanks to God, all construction operators are safe.
Well, so useful. The good news is that radon has a relatively short half-life of 3.8 days, after which its concentration drops in half. After another 3.8 days that half divides in half, so it’s a fourth of the origina
well…… That's a really useful post. I love the way of your writing and i have see that you used so good points in your article. Thanks Visit best-college-essay.com for best essays.
Lovely update by you. I was waiting for such information from a long time and finally got here. Thanks
I'm just thankful for this guidance and even hope you recognize what a powerful job that you're undertaking educating the others thru a web site. I know that you haven't come across all of us.
Radon inhalation is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, the second leading cause among smokers, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, radon causes 21,000 deaths from lung cancer a year.
Try not to constrain yourself to the customary taxi administration; different types of traveler transportation administrations include: pedal taxis, stallion drawn surreys, limousines, worker administrations and rickshaw taxicabs.
Sydney swimmers are the providing the best coaches in Sydney and if you are looking for free classes then call us now at 0431 571 161
Attractive replace by means of people. My spouse and i has been looking forward to like facts coming from a very long time lastly bought in this article. Thanksqueda dos cabelos
This is good information that is posted by people. Actually such kind of information was necessary by me. Thanks a lot for providing a whole lot useful data about college papers. I am going to definitely use this data because this is actually fantastic information.
Interesting post. I Have Been wondering about this issue, so thanks for posting. Pretty cool post.It 's really very nice and Useful post.Thanks
Just what a beautiful information you've got provided in brand-new post. When I decided to post a good essay for college i came across your current composition writing services that will be very implausible in addition to outstanding. Your team of writers is extremely good and men and women put great material of your post good topic.
Thanks for your information . I will notice to my staffs above how is the best important using Gas on wood workshop .
Supplements can help your dreams of having your own product come alive. Intermountain Supplements offers a wide variety of custom formulation services including liquids, capsules, sprays, powders, and more.
Keep it up .Thanks for sharing.Your website will be wonderful thank you completely to your reveal.
very nice. halloo guys. how are you?? i am here here for looking new information……..
Thanks for your information. I think people should learn about the safety rules to follow when using Gas.
Forte schools offer a FREE trial lessons for classes and some offer Learn Piano, Guitar, Singing, Saxophone, Flute, Violin, Drums and More a Free Trial private lesson.
I was looking for any article for my school homework and finally got it from you. Thanks.