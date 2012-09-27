- Home
Wish I'd known about this in advance! I would gladly have travelled down from Ottawa, where I now live!
Bob – There is a Facebook group page you can join for future announcements – search for "St. Joseph's Academy – Washington Sq.". Also, we have photos posted – past and present.
If you're not on Facebook, you can email stjosephsacad.alumni@gmail.com and we will add you to our email list.
Hope this helps. See you next time!
Sandra D'Alfonso Mole', 1964
Hi Sandra!
I just found this page on the web. The last time I saw you was when you moved to Dumont, NJ. I remember going to your house on Thompson St. after school next to your father's statue factory. I hope to attend the next gathering and reunite in the future.
Sally Garvey Perez, Class of '64
Sally!!!! Oh my gosh – I was trying to find you online last year before the reunion. Are you on Facebook? If not, my email is: Sandra.Mole311@gmail.com. Write me there. So happy to hear from you after all these years.
Oh my, I can't believe I just saw your name on this page while I was searching for photos for a family album I am making for my 30 year old son. I see that your post was several years ago, so perhaps you will never see this. But we were friends during the 2 years when I was at SJA 1960-62. Unless there is another Sandra D'Alfonso….your graduation date seems too early. I had to move away when my father died and I moved up the river to my mother and stepfather. I thought the world had come to an end. Being at SJA was without a doubt, the happiest two years of my childhood.
Khristine Hopkins (Christine Orlando)
Hi Bob….I would have loved to attend and see some classmates……..Susan Berneri class of 1960
I traveled from VT for the reunion and am glad I did. Seeing that the stage, library, gym and classrooms have shrunk; my 3rd, 5th, and 8th grade teachers have remained the same, and my classmates have become amazing adults was an unforgettable experience. Thanks, to Charlie, Marc and all the other organizers.
What a pleasure to walk the Village, see the site of a school that had many fine memories for me and, of course, to re-connect with so many friends and teachers. Yes a big thanks to the organizers.
Hi Joan!Did you graduate in 1964? If so, your dad took us to see the Dave Clark Five om the Ed Sullivan Show. I took a picture inside the studio (still have it). Ed Sullivan yelled at me. Hope to see you one day.Sally Garvey Perez, Class of '64
Sorry,Joan.I think it was Lynda Orlando's father who took me to the show.Hope you are well!
I graduated in 1949. In that picture, could that be Sister Mary Ellen, my seventh and eight grade teacher? Is my elemenatry school sweetheart, Joan Rossano still around. I am now 78 years old living in Port Orange,Florida. Some memories. Henry Springer now known as Hank Springer. Where can I see more old pictures? This old history is part of my life story.
Henry – Are you on Facebook? We have a private group with loads of photos throughout the years. The group's name is "St. Joseph's Academy – Washington Sq. Park, NY". Let me know and I can add you to our group. We are always welcoming new members and thankful that they search us out. You can reply here or privately email me at Sandra.Mole311@gmail.com