After a long, drawn-out construction process, 450 W. 14th St., a.k.a. The High Line Building, above, is reportedly enjoying 100 percent occupancy. The 11-story office building — rising above Diane von Furstenberg’s “jewel”-topped skylight — was developed by Charles Blaichman. Meanwhile, Novac Noury, the disco era’s Arrow Keyboard Man turned hopeful developer, is still searching for a partner to develop his now grass-covered lot on Little West 12th St., right, near The Standard Hotel’s Biergarten. The city tore down his building two years ago, deeming it structurally “compromised.” Noury — inventor of a wireless keyboard he wore on a shoulder strap like a guitar while boogieing on the dance floor — had an after-hours club there called RSVP during the Studio 54 days. The mini-inn he envisions on the lot would also have RSVP, as in Rechargeable Solar-Powered Venetian blind energy, another Noury first. At this rate, though, his mini-inn might take even longer to build than the High Line Building. An arrow of glass blocks on the sidewalk marks “Arrow Way,” up which Noury would drive his white stretch limo directly into the RSVP club’s garage.