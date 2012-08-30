Galleries are one of the uses that the new Meatpacking District has become known for. In the case of “Crazy 4 Cult NYC,” a recent show of artwork inspired by cult movies, like “Edward Scissorhands,” the gallery was actually a pop-up at 64 Gansevoort St., near Washington St. It was put on by Gallery 1988, which had held the show in L.A. the past four years. A rep for Gallery 1988 said they could have gone to Brooklyn for less money, but wanted more exposure. And if they’d gone to Chelsea, they would have been “stuck on the third floor somewhere.” The Meatpacking District, on the other hand, offered a ground-floor space, plus good foot traffic. Despite the district’s entertainment boom, this section of the south side of Gansevoort St. has never had bars or restaurants, due to a use restriction.