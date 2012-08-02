- Home
Thanks to Mr. Sutter for his years of successfully publishing these vital community papers. Best wishes to Ms. Goodstein as she steers NYC Community Media for the next generation – so quintessentially "New York"!
let's hope the excellent quality of the paper will be maintained. All best wishes and hopes as well that the archives, which are vital to Greenwich Village history, archivists, amateurs, mavens and historians, will now be put online for all to read and use.
Congratulations to Ms. Goodstein! A welcome addition to New York's community newspaper coverage. We look forward to doing business with you. Best Wishes, Shelly Kravitz – Plus Media Buying Service.
Congratulations to my sister -in-law, Jennifer, on her new business venture. Very proud of you
Sadly, News America is the NY Post and Fox. That does not bode well for news reporting in our mostly liberal communities . . .
que?
The new publisher is married to the senior vice president of News Corp the Murdoch Empire whose ultra right wing machine includes the Post the Wall Street Journal and Faux News!
This means the community newspaper is now another mouthpiece for corporate PR and that's does not bode well.
This line of thought depends on several assumptions, the most offensive being that the perspective of a spouse is automatically aligned with the ideology of his/her spouse's employer. That's a mighty big leap to take in the year 2012, HKres. I hope you will give Ms. Goodstein the benefit of time and her own performance before you judge the direction the papers will take.
How's it working fo rthe editorial direction of the WSJ?
Perhaps your right. Not everyone who achieves the position of Senior VP at News Corp shares the business model of a Murdoch.
This is a business deal and one needs always to follow the money.
I guess another Carville/Matalin duo is possible.
Fine. Ms. Goodstein prove it.
Congratulations to the new Publisher Emeritus! John Sutter welcomed my columns about some of the “colorful characters” in my neighborhood (human, animal, other), and I will forever appreciate working with him at The Villager and Community Media.
Best wishes to my once and future colleagues. John, enjoy your next step. Jennifer, in the words of Mother Jones, I hope you'll use your media to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."
— Rich Stein
Publisher, The Riverdale Press
Online Editor, liherald.com
