Thanks to Mr. Sutter for his years of successfully publishing these vital community papers. Best wishes to Ms. Goodstein as she steers NYC Community Media for the next generation – so quintessentially "New York"!
let's hope the excellent quality of the paper will be maintained. All best wishes and hopes as well that the archives, which are vital to Greenwich Village history, archivists, amateurs, mavens and historians, will now be put online for all to read and use.
Congratulations to Ms. Goodstein! A welcome addition to New York's community newspaper coverage. We look forward to doing business with you. Best Wishes, Shelly Kravitz – Plus Media Buying Service.
Congratulations to my sister -in-law, Jennifer, on her new business venture. Very proud of you
Sadly, News America is the NY Post and Fox. That does not bode well for news reporting in our mostly liberal communities . . .
Congratulations to the new Publisher Emeritus! John Sutter welcomed my columns about some of the “colorful characters” in my neighborhood (human, animal, other), and I will forever appreciate working with him at The Villager and Community Media.
Best wishes to my once and future colleagues. John, enjoy your next step. Jennifer, in the words of Mother Jones, I hope you'll use your media to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."
— Rich Stein
Publisher, The Riverdale Press
Online Editor, liherald.com
IT and ecommerce are two things every paper needs to pay attention in these days. Not everyone buys the paper these days, so a lot of the exposure domes through online publication. Also, I don’t think Ms. Goodstein’s spouse decides what the publication will be a voice for. port glass
Yeah technology play a vital role into our lives. It and computer are necessary part of our lives.