Thanks to The Villager for calling attention to garden activism in our neighborhood with the article, "LUNGS Breathes New Life Into Local Community Gardens" (July 3). It was a pleasure to be interviewed with photographer, Shell Sheddy, and LUNGS founder, Charles Krezell, in our community garden, De Colores. That being said, I have a few important clarifications to make: First, membership in LUNGS and membership in Green Thumb community gardens in New York City are two different things. It is not in the spirit of LUNGS to collect any fees or dues from participants. There are no requirements per se to participate in LUNGS (Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens)–no fees, no contracts to sign, and no work required, though volunteerism is welcome. LUNGS is a neighborhood group united to support the diverse life of all the gardens through workshops, cultural events, and gatherings. LUNGS does not have a treasurer. I am the treasurer of De Colores Community Yard, a Green Thumb garden that receives small monetary contributions from gardeners for general maintenance and asks gardeners to commit to a couple days per season of watching and caring for the garden during open hours and work days. But, again, there are no contracts involved in garden membership at De Colores. Finally, the future of the gardens IS a constant concern, which is one of the reasons we formed LUNGS, a group that spreads awareness about the latest developments in garden preservation.
