[media-credit name=”Photos by Tequila Minsky ” align=”aligncenter” width=”600″] [/media-credit]Volunteer power helps keep little McCarthy Square — at the intersection of Seventh Ave., Charles St. and Waverly Place — looking good. Volunteer Frank Crapanzano weeding and trimming plants, above, does most of the work, along with help from Barbara Sievert. A young, budding gardener watched the action, below. The quirky triangular space was created around the 1920s when Seventh and Eighth Aves. were extended south from 14th St. In 1943, the City Council named the spot after Bernard Joseph McCarthy, a Marine who was killed at Guadalcanal in August 1942 at age 22. His was the first reported death of a Greenwich Village resident in World War II.