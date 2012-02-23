- Home
When Charles H. Britting first opened his restaurant, Greenwich Village was considered a quaint, out-of-the-way, largely residential vestige of Olde New York. However, by the early 1900s a new-found commercial interest in the quiet hamlet led to the disappearance of many established institutions and landmarks.
The unassuming mini-museum, which had the words “Britting’s Dining Room” painted on its window, quickly became a regular haunt for minstrel and theatrical icons of the day, such as Tony Pastor, Billy Birch and T.D. “Daddy” Rice of “Jumpin’ Jim Crow” fame.