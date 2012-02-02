- Home
I connected with Raklowitz after the 1988 Police riot. In terms of relationships and sex he bragged about, my impression was – a ladies man. But, maybe he is gay – so what? Maybe he is bi-sexual, or maybe, his sexual needs are such that he engages in acts that he would not normally do on the outside. None of this interests me. Kirby is an adult facility. If you are really concerned then state your case.
No question these types of institutions have a long history of abusing patients in their care. My experience and my time limited knowledge in this area happened because of all the different activists I met. Much debate dealing with topics like psychiatric patients rights, right of a patient under a doctor's care, or locked up against their will and ended up in a place like the Bellevue mental ward. Politically, in terms of street and institutional debates it was an inspired time. A wide range of opinions, often with well though-out arguments, stated by intelligent, knowledgable, experts, or the passionate fire that burns so strong in the heart of someone who has been grossly abused by the system.
Who knows what kind of psychological, mental, physical, ethical, moral, behavioral and thought pattern changes a person can go through spending decades in a maximum security mental institution? Is there a change that can be noticed in the patients social perceptions and social behavior? And has Rakowitz been the subject of experiments and studies. Many different levels and types of research, depending on who is doing the research, and studies, also depends on the person doing the studies.
Rakowitz he has been held in the maximum security lock down institution the Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center. Kirby is located on Wards Island. Kirby is a State government facility, which opened in 1985. Quoting NYT's reporter, Ronald Sullivan, in his February 23, 1991 reporting on the Rakowitz case writes: "A Manhattan jury found an East Village man not guilty by reason of insanity yesterday for killing and dismembering his roommate after she tried to throw him out of her apartment."
Since his arrest he had been incarcerated in the city prison system, but after his 1991 conviction he has been a resident at Kirby. The rules, regulations, laws, patient rights and so on, are not the same as the criminal legal system. If Rakowitz had accepted the manslaughter conviction deal, and under the best of circumstances, he would have been a free man years ago. Getting released from a maximum psychiatric institution, especially with the severity of the crime, the public interest that the Rakowitz trial generated, and the fact that Gelprin, one of the ADA’s o his case, stays in contact with his incarceration, all of this adds up to unlikely he will get out soon.
In response to Robert Smiths allegations I do not have an opinion on the matter.
I know this article is old however I happened to be watching American Psycho and thought of Daniel. I wasn’t comparing him to the movie, I just remembered the time I had an encounter with a “psycho” Daniel.
I was a senior in HS in NYC and casually late to school this day. I took the long way and cut through the Meadow in Central Park. Daniel approached me and he was personable, mild natured and seemed much like any of my other hippie friends. He asked if I wanted to smoke with him? Though I was not a pot smoker, I had tried it a severa times and was in an anti school mode that day. Long story short, next thing I know, I am sitting in an area of the park that has a bunch of older men, using or dealing. Daniel is talking to me and telling me rather casually that he is the Anti-Christ, that he is wanted by the law in Texas, something about Satan and other random things that made my warning alarms go off like crazy! He kept saying I should come back to his apartment with him, that it wasn’t too far away. Why haven’t I left by this point? Because I could not move. What he gave me was not ordinary pot, I couldn’t talk or get up to move. I was barely managing to say no over an over which made some men look over. My saving grace was a private school teen who who obviously he been to the spot before. He walked in to this circular area saw I was out of place and tried to start conversation. He soon realized I could barely talk but saw my eyes. He told Daniel that I had to go with him somewhere and Daniel became agitated. This guy then told him we were good friends or something like that and got loud which caused others to look. Guided by him I was free and eventually came out of my stupor.
Was Daniel innocent? I seriously doubt it. Sociopathic with violent tendencies for sure. I do not think he needs to be in a maximum security psychiatric hospital but I certainly am afraid of him out in public.