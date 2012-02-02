- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Jewelry designing just lost one of its most experienced veterans. Shopping at the jewelers in queens just won't be the same anymore. Godspeed Gisela von Eicken.
Agree Gisela von Eicken was the most experienced….now we lost Alfred Albrizio tooo.
Sell Jewelry from Home
Talk about a huge loss. She was one of my favorites. Not even the best long island jewelers can ever replace her.
She has inspired a generation of jewelry designers. She will be missed by the jewel fashion industry like jewellery repairs melbourne.
I am also a jewelry designer and now I am stay first step in this system. By reading your post I've come to know some handful concerning about the jewelry issue which helps me a lot to build-up my career as a jewelry designer.
Gisela von Eicken really a prominent jewelry designer. My wife use to have her jewelries. Posting this post to her wall.
I am in love with the birds.
The jewelry they make are usually costume jewelry. No solid gold or platinum.