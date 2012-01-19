- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
FYI, the Libertarian Book Club in NYC had lots of libertarians of my kind (i.e., individualist) attending during the *1970s* not just the 1980s. I know because I was one of them. I knew the people Weinberg mentioned like Enrico and Valerio. Plus Sam and Esther Dolgoff, my good friend Sidney Solomon, and even Murray Bookchin (though he didn't come to the meetings that I ever saw) The idea that Ron Paul is somehow representative of libertarians is pretty lame. One could argue that Paul is usurping the name alright (since he is not libertarian on gay marriage and immigration, just for starters) but not for the reason Weinberg says. He acts like the right took it away from the left. Sorry but historically inaccurate. The individualist anarchist/libertarian tradition goes back every bit as far as the "left" variety he talks about, and arguably even further back if we count Thoreau and Paine. The other thing that is amusing is that he seems unaware of the "left libertarian" movement within the individualist wing–the Center for a Stateless Society, etc. So we have competing uses of even the term left libertarian. Ah, linguistics. Ah, ideologies. However I do hope the LBC does get going again. It has a wonderful and honorable history. The old-style libertarians [code word for anarchists] were tolerant and civil people. They welcomed us with open arms. We loved their stories of the old days and appreciated them. We all had a common purpose. Now, with the young leftists, not so much. Everything seems to be more polarized. Many flavors of libertarians do have some common goals, if people can stop replaying Lenin and Trotsky all over again.
In re-reading this essay, I want to point out that I agree with Weinberg, when he says "If Paul and his supporters don’t believe in fundamental freedoms like reproductive rights and birthright citizenship, they shouldn’t call themselves “libertarian.” They give the word a bad name." Many of us "real" individualist libertarians, i.e., the ones who actually are consistent about the libertarian principles of individual rights and personal autonomy, look askance at Paul's "libertarianism." The libertarians that I know and have known in my 48 years of activism do not put much stock in Paul's idea of "state's rights." Allowing the states to oppress individuals is no better than the Federal government doing so. As for abortion, the idea that it would be "murder" in Utah but not in California, for example, points out the absurdity of Paul’s assertion that abortion should be the purview of the states. Though Paul and his supporters are the ones who get the press, many of us in the “trenches” know that he is not in fact representative of the average libertarian nor are his views representative of the libertarian principles that have guided not only the Libertarian Party but the many libertarian institutions such at Cato, and the Foundation for Economic Education.
Furthermore, at the same time that “right-wing” Paul supporters are flooding into the libertarian movement, a strong intellectual current within the movement is also impelling many libertarians toward a more radical left libertarian view that embraces feminism and critiques of state capitalism and sees the oppression of women, immigrants, transgender people, and minorities as areas of deep concern. From this view, the state hurts the oppressed more than it helps them.
This version of left libertarianism has many common goals with the libertarian left that Weinberg speaks of. To be sure, there are fundamental differences as well. But many of us believe in looking for common ground rather than just defending our turf..
Even for an eternal optimist like me it's hard to read an article like this without falling back into a resigned anger. While I'm newer to anarchist thought in comparison to some, I've been "fighting the good fight" for as long as I've been an adult. Yet time and again, I run into "gatekeeper" columns like this, ones which tell me that my kind needs to be expunged while simultaneously speaking about the great need to find common ground. Perhaps this will become another case of speaking to the wind, but I feel the need to do just that. If nothing else, the wind at least howls in reply.
What brought me here was a curious question I had: what does Peter Lamborn Wilson think of Ron Paul? I have good familiarity and great admiration for both of these men, so I wanted to hear his opinion. Part of why is because of the subject of this essay, but I'll get to that below. I wasn't able to find any good answer to this question, but I did find this piece. As is often the case with arguments like these, I don't know where to begin.
For starters, it makes me wonder just how much the author knows about Ron Paul. He goes on about how we should abandon his version of libertarianism in favor of the more fruitful places that the left and right can find common ground. Then he lists a number of policy areas in which he doesn't mention (for whatever reason) that, in mainstream politics, Paul is second to none. "Opposing the surveillance state, Internet censorship, the war on drugs" are just some of the areas in which Paul has a unmatched resume, both in open advocacy and voting record. His hopeful statements about the internet being out of government control, for one, are words that one would more expect to find in "2600". His writings on these and many other matters relating to individual freedom against the state are extensive and not hard to find.
Moving on to bring the comments of Sharon Presley into this debate, I must have had a completely different experience with libertarian culture than she has. I first joined the Libertarian Party in the mid-90s, and I can tell you that one consistent throughout that time is that Ron Paul's name is almost always mentioned with something close to a hallowed reverence. If there is an "average libertarian" that doesn't feel represented by Paul I have met very few of them.
And yet the greater point here, which might be considered ironic in the context of this discussion, is that far from being "right-wing", it is easy to make the case that Paul is the greatest crossover politician our generation has seen. It's again not mentioned that Paul's first run for president was actually as the Libertarian Party's nominee in 1988 (a fact which makes the notion that he doesn't represent the LP's principles hard to maintain). In 2008 and then especially in 2012, Paul's support was demonstrably across the political spectrum in a way that I can think of no modern precedent for. One interesting example of this is that in the New Hampshire primaries, Paul took second place in both the Republican and Democratic contests. One cannot easily brush this kind of support aside as the work of a few "leftist talking heads". In fact, it's an easy claim to back up that the biggest reason that Paul did not receive the Republican Party nomination is that he was considered too "leftist" by his own party: his civil liberties stances combined with his stalwart opposition to the modern state of eternal warfare was too much for the Romney reactionaries to stomach.
I go at lengths here partially because I'm very familiar with his history, and I've watched his name misrepresented in just about every direction over the years. However, this essay isn't meant to focus on him, but rather to use this disagreement as a springboard to a greater discussion that hopefully will truly include all anti-statists, not just make allusions to "inclusion" while erecting unbridgeable barriers.
In the earliest days of my own activism I considered the then-resurgent gay rights movement of the early 90's. There was, at the time, a very large march on Washington DC being planned. What went along with it was a very large debate over its platform. Such disagreements are common, as I've learned over the years. But what I was faced with was an early example of exactly the type of ideological "gatekeeping" I referred to above. (…cont…)
Well, you’re definitely one of the reichwing brainwashed sector of the libertaryan party.
Ron Paul is a lying scumbag, and yes, he stole the label libertaryan.
He is a card carrying nazi. I don’t use that term lightly.
I’m well versed in the current far reichwing libertaryan party, as I am of Ron Paul.
It’s amazing that so called libertaryans as yourself, claim to have this intelligent education of politics and libertarianism, yet don’t know about Paul’s close affiliation to many white supremacy organizations.
He is a card carrying member of stormfront, AP3, christian nation, KKK, chrisitan militia and many more.
He was campaign manager for David Duke’s (Grand Dragon of the KKK) run for governor of Loisiana in the 90′.s
He financially backed a failed coup to overthrow the Dominican Republic ,and turn it into a libertarian haven.
How can you not know these things???!
OK, so this system is thwarting me to heck on back on posting the second half of the reply. I'm not trying to be a jerk and skirt the rules, but the post above is badly incomplete without this.
The full reply is posted at http://fractalchez.wordpress.com/2013/03/05/a-rep…
Having no inkling as to why the alleged "inconsistencies on civil liberties issues" of today's libertarians aren't really inconsistencies …. is to not be very insightful. Or that supporting OSHA may actually be an inconsistency … Again.